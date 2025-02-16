CTO advises motorists to get driving licence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam has urged citizens to get their licences as driving without a licence is illegal.

Reviewing ongoing drives of the traffic police here Sunday, the CTO said that traffic police have launched campaigns and citizens should benefit from them.

He said that motorcycle riders could get driving licences within minutes by visiting a licence center. He also asked rickshaw drivers to get learner permits immediately as traffic police have reserved Sunday for conducting driving tests of drivers who already have learner permits.

He said that traffic police were going to launch a vigorous campaign against drivers without licences.