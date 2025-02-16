CTO Advises Motorists To Get Driving Licence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam has urged citizens to get their licences as driving without a licence is illegal.
Reviewing ongoing drives of the traffic police here Sunday, the CTO said that traffic police have launched campaigns and citizens should benefit from them.
He said that motorcycle riders could get driving licences within minutes by visiting a licence center. He also asked rickshaw drivers to get learner permits immediately as traffic police have reserved Sunday for conducting driving tests of drivers who already have learner permits.
He said that traffic police were going to launch a vigorous campaign against drivers without licences.
Recent Stories
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Target for early cotton sowing reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Experts stress for technology integration in education system6 minutes ago
-
CTO advises motorists to get driving licence6 minutes ago
-
Nine held for selling loose petrol6 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects Safe City Center6 minutes ago
-
16 child beggars taken into protection custody16 minutes ago
-
Woman University to host conference16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Female students delegation visits CTD HQ, lauds anti-terror efforts26 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur, others expresses grief over death of Shahid Bashir’s wife26 minutes ago
-
PTV Multan GM honored36 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined for selling substandard meats in Tank36 minutes ago