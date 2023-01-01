CTO advises tourists to strictly follow traffic rules in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Sunday advised the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to strictly follow traffic rules to avoid traffic mess and any mishap.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had issued a traffic advisory for the tourists planning to visit Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He said that additional traffic wardens had been deployed to facilitate tourists and advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.

The CTP had devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police, he said.

He informed that CTP Rawalpindi had issued a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree.

Maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter in Murree, he said adding, tourists would be banned from entering from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

According to plan, over 270 Traffic Police personnel were deployed for the convenience of tourists. Special pickets had also been set up at all the toll plazas and entrances of Murree in view of precautionary measures.

He told that Murree has a parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official pages were also providing awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree.

He advised do not completely close the windows of the vehicles while using heaters and also use chain on the tires particularly travelling on snowy roads.

