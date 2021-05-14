CTO appreciates performance of traffic wardens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic on Eidul Fitr.

He said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the motorists on auspicious occasion.

He said that no complaint was registered against wardens misbehaving. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens.

CTO thanked citizens for extending cooperation with traffic wardens on Eid.

CTO said that during lockdown and Eidul Fitr, 623 traffic police personnel including 07 DSPs, 30 inspectors, 436 traffic wardens and 160 traffic assistants were deployed on the occasion.

To prevent the entry of tourists on all the inbound and outbound routes of Murree, 13 special pickets were set up with additional personnel of the traffic police to check the public movement.