CTO Asks Motorcyclists To Use Helmet For Own Safety

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:40 PM

CTO asks Motorcyclists to use helmet for own safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar asked the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

In a statement issued here, CTO said motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, Traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of accident.

The CTO urged citizens to strictly observe traffic rules ensuring their own andothers safety.

More Stories From Pakistan

