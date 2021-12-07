CTO awarded commendation certificates to two traffic wardens

UrduPoint.com

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to the traffic wardens for showing good performance to maintain traffic flow on Murree Road

According to traffic spokesman, CTO awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes those were identified as traffic warden Naveed and Saffron for their good performance.

CTO directed traffic wardens to perform their duties dedicatedly adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He also directed traffic wardens to behave with the motorists politely. On the other hand, there is a trafficmess on city roads and traffic police seems helpless to maintain traffic flow.

A motorist Zahid Sheikh said that encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic. He urged the concerned authorities to launch mega operation against illegal encroachment,that would help in mitigating the suffering of the travelers, he opined.

