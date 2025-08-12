CTO Beefs Up Traffic Measures For Independence Day Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam announced a comprehensive traffic management plan for Independence Day, with special measures to curb dangerous driving and ensure smooth vehicular movement
A dedicated anti–one-wheeling squad has been formed, comprising 5 DSPs, 14 senior wardens, and 91 wardens and assistants. In addition, 5 DSPs, 9 senior wardens, and 58 wardens and assistants will be deployed in parks to manage crowds and parking.
Across the district, 1 SP, 10 DSPs, 20 senior wardens, and 150 personnel will man special pickets. Additional night duty has been scheduled at key points and illuminated spots on the nights of August 13 and 14.
CTO Farhan Aslam has instructed strict enforcement of traffic regulations, warning against one-wheeling, over speeding, and reckless driving. He reiterated the department’s commitment to providing citizens with safe and uninterrupted travel facilities during the celebrations.
