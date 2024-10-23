CTO Beenish receives IACP 2024 Award

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima has received the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 Award.

She was given the award during the IACP conference held in Boston, United States, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Superintendent of Police Beenish Fatima was the only Pakistani woman officer who had won the honour for country, which was a global recognition of the leadership skills and professional services of police officers.

“Beenish Fatima has proved with her hard work and skills that the Pakistani women can show their talent on the global level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, congratulating SP Beenish Fatima on the achievement, said that she was a valuable asset not only of the Punjab Police but also of Pakistan, and such talented officers would play an important role in police leadership in the future.

The IACP through its award programme annually recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership.