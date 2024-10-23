Open Menu

CTO Beenish Receives IACP 2024 Award

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

CTO Beenish receives IACP 2024 Award

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima has received the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 Award.

She was given the award during the IACP conference held in Boston, United States, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Superintendent of Police Beenish Fatima was the only Pakistani woman officer who had won the honour for country, which was a global recognition of the leadership skills and professional services of police officers.

“Beenish Fatima has proved with her hard work and skills that the Pakistani women can show their talent on the global level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, congratulating SP Beenish Fatima on the achievement, said that she was a valuable asset not only of the Punjab Police but also of Pakistan, and such talented officers would play an important role in police leadership in the future.

The IACP through its award programme annually recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Boston United States Women From

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan