CTO Briefs NAB On Financial, Administrative Matters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore's Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing Tuesday took cognizance over alleged financial and management related complaints against traffic police, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore's Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing Tuesday took cognizance over alleged financial and management related complaints against traffic police, Lahore.

A thorough briefing was given by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt (R) Liaqat Ali Malik on numerous issues being faced by traffic officials while performing their duty, NAB spokesman said.

Liaqat said that traffic police were likely to introduce electronic system destined to counter financial issues in the department which would also help in strengthening traffic handling system.

He said often on duty wardens were tortured by individuals, adding, during the last one year around 312 wardens were beaten up in the line of duty.

He said that engineering and constructions faults in many underpasses built in Lahore caused frequent traffic jams.

The CTO complained of delay in completion of under-construction work at different points in Lahore which was causing road blockages.

In 2015, Lahore Parking Company (LPC) was introduced in Lahore but it had failed to resolve the car parking issue being faced by the public, he alleged.

He claimed people had no interest in parking plazas because they had been constructed at unsuitable sites.

Furthermore, basements of numerous commercial plazas had been turned into illegal shops from dedicated vehicle parking sites, which was a sheer violation of rules, he added.

He said during the last year, traffic police had submitted Rs700 million revenue to the government kitty but issues pertaining to their budget still existed.

DG NAB Lahore directed to summon all stakeholders for explaining their position into the matter. The departments include Municipal Corporation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), National Highway Authority (NHA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), education Department and Lahore Parking Company (LPC) officials.

The DG advised all departments concerned to nominate their focal persons to handle emergency related traffic issues collectively. He also offered NAB Lahore's services for bringing betterment into Traffic Police and for the resolutions of problems being faced by the department.

