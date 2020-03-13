CTO calls for wearing helmet, avoid listening mobile phones

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb Friday urged public to wear helmet and avoid listening mobile phone during driving hours in order to protect their lives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb Friday urged public to wear helmet and avoid listening mobile phone during driving hours in order to protect their lives.

Addressing a ceremony arranged in Khanewal, she said there was no room left for corrupt officers in the department, adding that stern action would be taken against those who found in embezzlement anyway.

Referring report prepared over the department's performace of two and half months of 2020 by Multan Traffic Police, she said 91,000 challan tickets were issued till date, with 2 crore 73 lakh rupees fine imposed to drivers running across the district.

About 16 driving licenses were canceled for misappropriation, 2501 vehicles rounded up, 15 routes permits ordered for cancellation, 3559 challans issued for violating one-way, 1886 challans handled for over speeding and 588 challans cut against minors as making rash driving on busy roads.

She asked parents to restrict their young children to drive as it could risk to their lives. She said rules were made to secure lives of both travelers and passerby too. She said that an awareness drive was already under way in educational institutions for holding safe and sound vehicles driving.