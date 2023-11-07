CTO chairs meeting to review smooth traffic flow

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

In a concerted effort to address and ameliorate traffic congestion and other pertinent traffic-related concerns, a meeting was held at the traffic headquarters here on Tuesday

The meeting was chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan which was attended among others by Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Munir Ahmad Hashmi and heads of various circles and branches.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan reviewed the performance of the circle in-charges.

He commended Incharge Circle Chakri Road Riaz Ahmad for effectively conducting crackdown in eradicating encroachments and even announced a cash reward for his achievements.

The CTO also assigned special tasks related to providing licensing facilities in colleges, universities, government institutions and private organizations.

He emphasized that traffic wardens should take strict action against those driving without a number plates, violating lane and lines, no-parking zones, overspeeding and driving carelessly.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about traffic laws, road safety and smog prevention among the public.

The CTO encouraged traffic wardens to work diligently with dedication and honestly, promising them rewards for their efforts.

He also emphasized the need for traffic wardens to behave with citizens politely and warned of strict consequences for those who neglect their duties.

