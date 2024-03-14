CTO Commends Officials For Good Duties During PSL Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad on Thursday commended the dedication and hard work of officers and officials for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on capital roads during Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches.
In response to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the recognition of exemplary performance continues, while stringent measures are taken against officials showing negligence and subpar performance.
Recognizing excellence, commendations, certificates and cash rewards were awarded to police officers and officials of Traffic police for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on capital roads during PSL.
On the occasion, the CTO said that “The ethos of rewarding excellence will persist, while those displaying incomplete or unsatisfactory performance will face stringent disciplinary actions”.
He further emphasized the Islamabad Capital Police initiatives to ensure safety and streamline traffic flow, stressing the critical need for adherence to laws to minimize accidents.
"Together with our personnel, we are committed to coherence and will enforce stringent legal actions against violators," he added.
The police awareness teams stationed at various checkpoints and roads continue to educate citizens on traffic laws and road safety. Moreover, Islamabad Capital Police's radio FM 92.4 aimed to enlightening the citizens on both road safety and the latest traffic updates in the city, he added.
