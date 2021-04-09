UrduPoint.com
CTO Condoles With Late Traffic Police Official's Family

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

CTO condoles with late traffic police official's family

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majid Marwat on Friday visited the house of late traffic police official, Sher Wali, in Muslim Abad area here and condoled over his death with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majid Marwat on Friday visited the house of late traffic police official, Sher Wali, in Muslim Abad area here and condoled over his death with the bereaved family.

The CTO expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He consoled the son of late traffic police official, Sher Wali and said the department equally shared their grief at this critical juncture.

He said Sher Wali was an honest traffic police official and performed during the critical period of COVID-19.

Working in the frontline, he said Sher Waili rendered his life in the line of duty adding the City Traffic Police Peshawar will always remember the services of the deceased.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

