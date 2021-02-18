CTO conduct surprise visit to check performance of traffic wardens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal conducted surprise visits of check posts set up at New Town, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk and Pir Wadhai to check performance of traffic wardens, informed spokesman here on Thursday.

On the occasion, he directed all the circle and sector in-charge traffic personnel should work hard and diligently to maintain the flow of traffic in their respective sectors in an efficient manner.

He said that any negligence on the part of the traffic wardens in the matter of traffic flow would not be tolerated at all. CTO said that all sector in-charges should submit reports on cleanliness of surroundings on daily basis. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic wardens and always park their vehicles in the parking area or in a suitable place during shopping so that the public would not face any hassle while driving.