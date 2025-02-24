CTO conducts early morning visit to ensure smooth traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted an early morning visit on Monday to inspect traffic flow on the city’s main roads during peak hours.

An official told APP that the CTO Zeeshan reviewed the traffic situation and issued immediate directives to address the difficulties faced by citizens.

CTO instructed officials to arrange alternative routes for commuters to ensure smooth traffic movement. Additionally, officers deployed on the routes designated for guest cricket teams were given special briefings.

CTO Zeeshan directed traffic personnel to perform their duties with responsibility and courteous behavior.

The CTO urged citizens to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure seamless mobility. He added that efforts would continue to enhance travel facilities and ensure safe transportation for all./APP-rzr-mkz