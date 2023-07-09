Open Menu

CTO Conducts Surprise Visit To Petrol Pumps To Ensure No Fuel Without Helmet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CTO conducts surprise visit to petrol pumps to ensure no fuel without helmet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Sunday conducted a surprise visit at various petrol pumps to inspect that there was no fuel without a helmet.

It has been decided to take action against the manager and staff for giving petrol to motorcyclists without helmets.

In a press release issued here, he said, "Legal action will be taken against those petrol pumps who will not follow the orders of district administration." "Traffic police teams are secretly monitoring petrol pumps," Khan said.

He said, "This is not the solution to impose a fine and issue challan ticket.

"The protection of citizens is the prime priority." CTO said, "Motorcycle riders without helmets will be locked in the police station from next week." Motorcycles returned to those for bringing and wearing helmets, Taimoor said.

"The motorcyclist will be challaned if it is hung in the arm or kept on the tank," he warned.

Citizens should use safety helmets to protect themselves from fatal accidents, he added.

