CTO determines to initiate action against wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ali Akbar directed traffic wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking.

He said wrong parking is one of main cause of traffic mess on roads, adding the vehicles and motorcycles violating parking rulers would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he stated.