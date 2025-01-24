CTO Directs CTP Education Wing To Accelerate Awareness Campaign
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima has directed the authorities concerned of the education Wing of City Traffic Police to accelerate awareness campaign.
According to a CTP spokesman, a public awareness campaign is underway by the CTP Rawalpindi. The Education Wing took several important steps to create awareness among the public and made efforts to raise awareness about traffic rules and establish order on the roads through public cooperation.
The Education Wing gave 11 awareness lectures in various schools and colleges this month and the students were made aware about the importance of traffic rules, road safety, and pedestrian rules.
In addition, the CTP teams also visited 34 bus terminals and briefed the drivers, helpers and passengers about traffic rules and road safety. More than 1000 awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the public so that the message of traffic rules could be conveyed to every citizen.
The Education Wing also organized four lectures under the Friends of Police Program, in which the participants were informed about the services of the traffic police.
The spokesman informed that CTP are making efforts to spread awareness so that the drivers could become responsible drivers and follow the traffic rules.
The Education Wing organized 17 awareness sessions on FM Radio 88.6 to convey the message to the public on a large scale, in which the importance of road safety and traffic rules was highlighted in detail.
The CTO said that CTP Education Wing is making efforts to raise awareness about the traffic rules to ensure safe travel and encourage the citizens to obey the rules. Along with raising public awareness, CTP Rawalpindi are also taking strict action against the rules violators, he added.
