UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Directs CTP Incharges To Provide All Possible Facilities To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

CTO directs CTP Incharges to provide all possible facilities to citizens

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different branches of the CTP Headquarters and directed the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different branches of the CTP Headquarters and directed the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

During his visit, he inspected security and other arrangements and issued instructions to the Incharges of Challan Branch, Police Welfare Center and Licensing Branch to further improve the arrangements. He also inquired about the facilities being provided at the licensing branch.

A Police Welfare Center has been set up here to facilitate the CTP officials and address their departmental issues, he added.

He directed the CTP officers of Licensing Branch to ensure merit and transparency.

He said, the CTP was issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

The CTO said, the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation.

He said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, the citizens can also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters.

If the applicant has the ID Card with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi also offers the International driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of licenses.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Visit Car Traffic Rawalpindi All From Jeep Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

4 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

6 minutes ago

GCC-European Parliamentary Committee approves Emir ..

14 minutes ago

&#039;Suqia UAE&#039; a great supporter of UAE’s ..

45 minutes ago

More space and privacy for Emirates Economy Class ..

49 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 142,169

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.