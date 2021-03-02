CTO directs CTP Incharges to provide all possible facilities to citizens

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different branches of the CTP Headquarters and directed the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different branches of the CTP Headquarters and directed the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

During his visit, he inspected security and other arrangements and issued instructions to the Incharges of Challan Branch, Police Welfare Center and Licensing Branch to further improve the arrangements. He also inquired about the facilities being provided at the licensing branch.

A Police Welfare Center has been set up here to facilitate the CTP officials and address their departmental issues, he added.

He directed the CTP officers of Licensing Branch to ensure merit and transparency.

He said, the CTP was issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

The CTO said, the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation.

He said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, the citizens can also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters.

If the applicant has the ID Card with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi also offers the International driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of licenses.