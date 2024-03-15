CTO directs CTP officers to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed the officers and traffic wardens to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads.

According to a CTP spokesman, to facilitate the commuters and regulate traffic, City Traffic Police (CTP) had launched a grand operation against encroachments.

He said that the crackdown against the encroachers was launched in Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab to improve traffic flow in markets where encroachments had been a long-standing issue for road users and the public during Ramadan.

A grand operation against encroachments was conducted across the district, including in the areas of Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Transformer Chowk, and Civil Lines, he said adding, during the campaign, the stalls, clothes, and vendors were removed from the roads and cleared for the traffic.

The spokesman informed that the CTO Taimoor Khan held a meeting with the in-charges of circles and reviewed the progress on the anti-encroachment campaign.

He said that the traffic police was taking several measures in view of the travel facilities for the public in Rawalpindi during Ramadan, which included campaigns against encroachments, wrong parking, one-way violations, and violations of traffic laws. Besides, they had also decided to strictly enforce other traffic laws to improve traffic flow during Ramadan, he added.

Rawalpindi Traffic Police was trying to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens, he said.