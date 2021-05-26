UrduPoint.com
CTO Directs For Launching Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed traffic authorities and personnel to launch crackdown against overloaded vehicles in all sectors of the city without showing leniency to anyone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed traffic authorities and personnel to launch crackdown against overloaded vehicles in all sectors of the city without showing leniency to anyone.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here Wednesday. SP Traffic Cantt Amanullah, SP Traffic City Abdul Salam Khalid, DSPs and traffic wardens attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CTO was given a detailed briefing regarding activities of traffic police in the city.

While expressing satisfaction, the CTO directed the traffic authorities for launching operation against overloaded vehicles in all sectors of the city and continuation of awareness in this regard. They were also directed to accelerate the operation against encroachments, tented glass-vehicle, pressure horns and those not wearing helmets and not fastening of seat-belt. The CTO also directed action against the violators of no-parking zones and parking of vehicles on road-side and special look after of tyre-bursters installed in various localities of the city.

