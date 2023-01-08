UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs Licensing Branch To Ensure Merit, Transparency

Published January 08, 2023

CTO directs licensing branch to ensure merit, transparency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Sunday has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) Driving Licensing Branch to ensure merit and transparency.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP was issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He informed that CTP Rawalpindi issued 204,339 driving licenses during 2022. A total of 148,271 citizens got learner permits from the department while 12,190 applicants were issued new licenses besides 1751 international licenses during last year.

He said that 37,221 driving licenses were renewed during the period besides 3337 of other districts of the province.

He informed that 838 citizens got duplicate licenses while 731 licenses were also endorsed. The four licensing facilities of the city including of CTP headquarters and six set up in 'Khidmat Marakaz' of the tehsils were providing all driving licensing services to the citizens. In order to provide driving license facility to the residents at tehsil level, the CTP had inaugurated driving license facilities in six tehsils of the district, he added.

He said that the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters. The citizens should directly contact the licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license, he informed. In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, he said the citizens could also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The spokesman said the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license, the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters, he said and added if the applicant has the ID card with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

The CTP also offers the International driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of license. For an International driving license the applicant should have a passport and a valid visa stamp on it.

He further informed according to the schedule, the driving tests for car and motorcycle driving licenses are conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while Wednesday and Saturday are fixed for LTV test. During last week of every month, HTV driving tests are conducted on Wednesday and Saturday, he added.

The CTP had launched an automated driving test video system for driving test here.

He informed that the CTP officers concerned directly monitor the driving test through online video facility.

The CTP had introduced modern facilities at the driving license branch to facilitate the driving license applicants and eliminate corruption and nepotism.

The Traffic Police were using computerized sign testing system for sign test and now driving test had also been attached with online facility, he said adding, 12 counters were set up at one window operation to facilitate the citizens.

