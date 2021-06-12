CTO directs stern action against violators of no-parking zones

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat on Saturday directed the City Traffic Police to take stern action against the violators of no-parking zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat on Saturday directed the City Traffic Police to take stern action against the violators of no-parking zones.

He issued these directives during his visit to Cantonment Sector where he inspected the traffic system. DSP Cantonment, Dost Mohammad also accompanied the CTO.

The CTO reviewed the flow of traffic in post anti-encroachment operation situation and appreciated the traffic officers and wardens for clearing roads for all kind of traffic. He also reviewed ongoing campaigns against those who were not fastening seat-belts and riding sans helmet, use of tented glasses, unregistered vehicles and violation of no parking zones.

He directed for further acceleration of the ongoing drives with no leniency for anyone in this regard to ensure the implementation of the traffic laws in any circumstances.

The CTO directed utilization of all resources for bringing improvement in uninterrupted flow of traffic and zero tolerance in this regard. He directed the traffic police authorities for continuing their awareness campaign for adherence to traffic laws and abolition of encroachments as these steps are bearing positive results.

He also urged upon the trading community for extending cooperation to traffic police for abolition of encroachments to ensure the flow of traffic in the city.