UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs Stern Action Against Violators Of No-parking Zones

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

CTO directs stern action against violators of no-parking zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed traffic police authorities to take stern action against violators of no-parking zones and ensure parking facilities in all plazas.

He issued these directives during his early morning visit across the city along with traffic police officers to review the traffic management.

The CTO directed the traffic police officers to utilize all of their capabilities for improving in the traffic flow in the city, saying no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He highlighted that an operation against the encroachment mafia was continuing under the auspices of traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and minimise the agonies of the people.

He directed traffic police to evacuate footpaths from the occupation of the encroachment mafia and provide pedestrians with hurdle-free movement on them "without showing leniency to anyone".

Moreover, Marwat instructed City Traffic Police to continue imparting awareness regarding traffic laws and eradication of encroachments, saying the campaign was "bearing positive results".

He also requested the trading community for extending full cooperation in the eradication of encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow on city roads and better traffic management.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

11 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

11 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

48 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.