CTO directs stern action against violators of no-parking zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has directed traffic police authorities to take stern action against violators of no-parking zones and ensure parking facilities in all plazas.

He issued these directives during his early morning visit across the city along with traffic police officers to review the traffic management.

The CTO directed the traffic police officers to utilize all of their capabilities for improving in the traffic flow in the city, saying no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He highlighted that an operation against the encroachment mafia was continuing under the auspices of traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and minimise the agonies of the people.

He directed traffic police to evacuate footpaths from the occupation of the encroachment mafia and provide pedestrians with hurdle-free movement on them "without showing leniency to anyone".

Moreover, Marwat instructed City Traffic Police to continue imparting awareness regarding traffic laws and eradication of encroachments, saying the campaign was "bearing positive results".

He also requested the trading community for extending full cooperation in the eradication of encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow on city roads and better traffic management.