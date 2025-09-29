CTO Directs Strict Action Against Underage Drivers
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam has directed strict and indiscriminate action against underage and unlicensed drivers in line with the ‘Safe Punjab’ vision of DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir
According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, a crackdown is underway against underage and unlicensed drivers across the Rawalpindi district.
He said motorbikes and vehicles driven by underage drivers would be impounded at police stations along with imposition of fines. The vehicles would only be handed back after parents submit a written undertaking, while repeat violations would also lead to legal action against the parents.
The spokesman added that underage drivers lacked the ability to make timely decisions, which often resulted in fatal accidents. Therefore, stringent measures were essential to prevent mishaps.
Driving without a license was a legal offense, he emphasized, underscoring that effective enforcement and parental responsibility were crucial for road safety.
The CTO urged citizens, particularly parents, to cooperate with the City Traffic Police and not to allow their underage children to drive motorbikes or vehicles.
