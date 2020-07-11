CTO directs to ensure disinfectant spray on daily basis at all check posts

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Syed Ali Akbar has directed all DSPs of the circle to ensured disinfectant spray on daily basis at 18 check posts established in city and at tehsil level to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Syed Ali Akbar has directed all DSPs of the circle to ensured disinfectant spray on daily basis at 18 check posts established in city and at tehsil level to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesman, CTO said that traffic police were on front line in fight against COVID-19 and said that all possible precautionary measures are being taken in order to save police force from Corona virus.

The CTO said that masks, gloves, sanitizers and other protective equipment on regularly basis are being provided on daily basis to beat the pandemic.