CTO Directs To Ensure Merit, Transparency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

CTO directs to ensure merit, transparency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday directed the officers of City Traffic Police (CTP), Licensing Branch to ensure merit and transparency.

During his surprise visit to Licensing Branch of CTP Headquarter here he said, the CTP is issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He said, the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation.

He said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, the citizens can also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters. If the applicant has the IDwith address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi also offers the International driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of license. For an International driving license the applicant should have a passport and a valid visa stamp on it.

