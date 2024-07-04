CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Thursday held a meeting at the Traffic Police Headquarters to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ashura e Muharram, and the meeting was attended by all zonal DSPs and moharrars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Thursday held a meeting at the Traffic Police Headquarters to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ashura e Muharram, and the meeting was attended by all zonal DSPs and moharrars.

During the meeting, CTO Islamabad reviewed the traffic arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and directed police officers to prepare an effective traffic plan to facilitate citizens' travel, manage diversions on procession routes, and implement other measures.

He emphasized that all police officers should perform their duties with full dedication and a spirit of public service during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Effective diversions should be arranged on the designated routes of the processions, and alternative routes should be provided to citizens.

He further said that, all police officers should strive to ensure smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital, protect citizens from accidents, and provide excellent travel facilities. Special attention should be given to public convenience related to traffic.

SSP Traffic also mentioned that the officers who are demonstrating outstanding performance will be encouraged. The protection of citizens' lives and property and maintaining smooth traffic flow are our top priorities.