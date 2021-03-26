UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Directs To Lift Vehicles Parked On No Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

CTO directs to lift vehicles parked on no parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday said that wrong parking is creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

