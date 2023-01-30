UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs To Maintain Traffic Flow During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CTO directs to maintain traffic flow during rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan o Monday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during the rains.

He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid traffic mess during rains.

The CTO said the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during the rains.

He said the CTP has put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers.

He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid a mess on the roads.

He said that traffic warden should perform their duties dedicatedly adding that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in this regard.

Related Topics

Murree Road Traffic Sadiqabad Jhelum Market Airport Rains

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

1 hour ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

1 hour ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

2 hours ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.