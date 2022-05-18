CTO directs to provide cold drinks, water to traffic wardens on duty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad directed all the circle and sector in-charges to provide drinking and cold water to traffic wardens at their points in this scorching heat to maintain flow of traffic.

Following these orders, Amir Mushtaq in-charge Circle Murree Road provided cold water and drinks to all the traffic wardens on duty at their points, said a news release issued here.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that during severe weather conditions where the common man could not even stand for 8 minutes, my cop stood for 8 hours and carried out his duties with diligence and hard work to regulate traffic.

Such police officers are the pride of the police department who performed duty in harsh weather, he added.

He however, said that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.