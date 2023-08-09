Open Menu

CTO Directs To Remove Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

CTO directs to remove encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has directed to wipe out encroachment without any discrimination.

CTO was of the view that illegal encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held on Tuesday at the Traffic Headquarters to improve traffic management.

The meeting was attended by various sectors and circles in charge, including STO Rawalpindi, Munir Ahmed Hashmi.

Taimoor Khan asserted that any circle in charge found negligent in performing their duties would be held accountable.

Taimoor Khan urged the initiation of legal actions against encroachers despite warnings.

He also stressed that encroachments on highways would not be tolerated.

Khan highlighted the strict implementation of traffic laws, especially concerning violations such as helmet-less riders, driving without a license, and underage driving, which would result in zero-tolerance.

Stringent actions were advised against lane cutting, stop-line violations, and one-way rules.

Taimoor Khan reiterated that no leniency would be shown towards traffic violations in the Rawalpindi district.

Related Topics

Traffic Rawalpindi Circle

Recent Stories

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

12 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

12 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan