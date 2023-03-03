CTO directs Traffic Wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic during PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Friday directed the Traffic Wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic particularly during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During a visit to different routes including Stadium Road (Double Road) and other areas, he inspected the traffic arrangements and instructed the City Traffic Police (CTP) officers to make all-out efforts during the movement of the cricket teams and matches to avoid gridlock on city roads.

He informed that 347 CTP personnel including 206 Traffic Wardens, 107 Traffic Assistants, 27 Inspectors and seven DSPs were performing duties to regulate traffic in the circle.

The CTP had issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the convenience of citizens regarding the PSL cricket matches being played in Rawalpindi Stadium, he added.

The CTP had made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic particularly on alternative routes during matches, he said.

During the movement of the cricket teams, additional personnel were deployed with special arrangements to keep traffic flowing on alternate routes, he said adding, for the convenience of cricket fans, parking facilities had also been provided at three places, including Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk and Degree College Satellite Town.

A special shuttle service from the Parking area to the Stadium had also been provided to the cricket fans, he said and informed that Murree Road especially from Faizabad to Double Road remained closed during the movement of the teams and the traffic coming from Islamabad was diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.

He informed that traffic going towards Islamabad was allowed to use 6th Road and Saidpur Road while traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk was diverted to Farooq Azam Road and Kurri Road.

During the cricket match, both sides of the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road remained closed for all kind of vehicular traffic, he said.