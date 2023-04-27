UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic During Pak-NZ Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CTO directs traffic wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Pak-NZ matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan here on Thursday directed the Traffic Wardens to ensure a smooth flow of traffic particularly during Pak-New Zealand matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During a visit to different routes including Stadium Road (Double Road) and other areas, he inspected the traffic arrangements and instructed the City Traffic Police (CTP) officers to make all-out efforts during the movement of the cricket teams and matches to avoid gridlock on city roads.

He informed that 350 CTP personnel including Traffic Wardens, Traffic Assistants, Inspectors and DSPs were performing duties to regulate traffic in the circle.

The CTP had issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the convenience of citizens regarding the Pak-New Zealand cricket matches being played in Rawalpindi Stadium, he added.

The CTP had made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic particularly on alternative routes during matches, he said.

During the movement of the cricket teams, additional personnel were deployed with special arrangements to keep traffic flowing on alternate routes, he said adding, for the convenience of cricket fans, parking facilities had also been provided at three places, including Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk and Degree College Satellite Town.

A special shuttle service from the Parking area to the Stadium had also been provided to the cricket fans, he said and informed that Murree Road especially from Faizabad to Double Road remained closed during the movement of the teams and the traffic coming from Islamabad was diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.

He informed that traffic going towards Islamabad was allowed to use 6th Road and Saidpur Road while traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk was diverted to Farooq Azam Road and Kurri Road.

During the cricket match, both sides of the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road remained closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic, he said.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Police Murree Visit Road Traffic Saidpur Faizabad Rawalpindi Circle All From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

6 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

16 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

1 hour ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

1 hour ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.