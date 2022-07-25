UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Ensure Uninterrupted Flow Of Traffic During Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CTO directs traffic wardens to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi on Monday directed all the traffic officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to actively engage in ensuring uninterrupted flow of traffic and timely assistance to road users throughout the city during the monsoon rains.

In a media release here received, the CTO said that in order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city during the monsoons, all the circle and sector in charge should keep their positions on busy and low-lying roads and inform the relevant institutions in case of standing water anywhere so that there was no disruption in the flow of traffic.

He added the CTP teams should also provide timely assistance to all lifters, broke-down vehicles, and motorcyclists.

All the sector in-charges and duty officers should ensure the provision of raincoats and umbrellas to the wardens in their respective sectors and perform their duties with the best strategy, hard work, dedication, and teamwork along with constant communication with the concerned departments and WASA.

He urged that it was also requested to the masses to show patience and tolerance while taking care of the pedestrians and other road users during the rain and keep their vehicles' speed low as the road was slippery during the rain.

