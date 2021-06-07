UrduPoint.com
CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Lift Up Wrongly Parked Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:27 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Monday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

He asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking which was one of main causes of traffic mess on the roads. The wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift the vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

