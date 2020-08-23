CTO directs Traffic Wardens to make all out efforts for smooth traffic flow in Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar has directed the Traffic Wardens to make all out efforts to ensure traffic flow smooth during Muharram ul Haram.

According to a CTP (City Traffic Police) spokesman, to facilitate the citizens, CTP had issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram while 800 Traffic Wardens and 150 Traffic Assistants were deputed under the supervision of 60 Inspectors while nine Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had been deployed in the city to keep the traffic flow smooth.

All arrangements had been finalized to provide proper security to Majalis and Muharram processions, he said adding, parking of vehicles, motorcycles and handcarts would not be allowed within a distance of 200 meters from Imambargahs and route of Muharram processions.

He said, all traffic proceeding towards the routes of the Muharram processions would be diverted to other routes.

He said, a control room had been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance could use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

He said Traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates.

Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions. Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

Traffic Police officials were being deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners. He said, DSPs, Sector Incharges and Wardens had been directed to remain alert andnegligence on part of Traffic Police officials would not be tolerated.

All out efforts should be made to facilitate the mourners and general public as well, he added.