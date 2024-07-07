Open Menu

CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Make All-out Efforts To Ease Traffic Flow On City Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan has directed the Traffic Wardens to make all-out efforts to ease traffic flow on city roads during Muharram.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) Spokesman, over 931 Traffic Wardens under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs would perform duties on city roads to control traffic flow during Muharram.

He informed traffic Police Officers and Wardens have also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates.

In order to ensure the security of the mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Harram, CTP Rawalpindi has issued a comprehensive traffic plan.

According to the plan, there would be a complete ban on parking any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions, he said.

The wardens have been directed to remove all kind of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, the spokesman added.

He said, Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure the security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he said.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

