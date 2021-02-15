CTO directs Traffic Wardens to strict action against over speeding

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday directed the Traffic Wardens and Speed Camera Squad to take strict action against over speeding and rash driving.

He directed the officers to conduct regular checking at main roads particularly Old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Jhelum Road and in Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad sectors.

He said that the squad took action and issued over 1000 challan tickets to the rules violators during last month.

He said the CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens to reach their destinations safe and sound.