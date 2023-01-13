UrduPoint.com

CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Take Strict Action Against One-way Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Friday directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against the law one-way violators.

According to a CTP spokesman, Traffic police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had launched a campaign against one-way violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi Cant Circle issued 39 challan tickets to the violators.

He said the CTP also impounded seven vehicles in different police stations for not having documents.

He said that the purpose of the campaign was not to issue challan tickets but to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and resolve traffic congestion problems on main city roads.

He said strict action would be taken against those found violating the one-way rule.

