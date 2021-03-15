CTO directs wardens to accelerate drive against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday directed traffic wardens of the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

I view of the secrity situation, a comprehensive campaign was launched against vehicles with tinted glasses, terming it a security risk, said CTO.

He said all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented to ensure law and order in the city in the wake of Pakistan Day, March 23.

The CTO further stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate commuters about the observance of traffic rules which are meant for their own safety.

A spokesperson said that a CTP, under a special campaign, removed tinted glasses from nearly 800 vehicles during February and issued challan slips to the violators.

CTP had started the special campaign given the security situation, he added.

He maintained that special squads were constituted to check for violators while several vehicles were also impounded in different police stations.