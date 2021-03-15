UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Directs Wardens To Accelerate Drive Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

CTO directs wardens to accelerate drive against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Monday directed traffic wardens of the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

I view of the secrity situation, a comprehensive campaign was launched against vehicles with tinted glasses, terming it a security risk, said CTO.

He said all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented to ensure law and order in the city in the wake of Pakistan Day, March 23.

The CTO further stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate commuters about the observance of traffic rules which are meant for their own safety.

A spokesperson said that a CTP, under a special campaign, removed tinted glasses from nearly 800 vehicles during February and issued challan slips to the violators.

CTP had started the special campaign given the security situation, he added.

He maintained that special squads were constituted to check for violators while several vehicles were also impounded in different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Pakistan Day Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi February March All From

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

20 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

29 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

34 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.