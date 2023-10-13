CTO directs wardens to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan here on Friday directed all circle In-charges to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The CTO said smoke-emitting vehicles were not only polluting the environment and creating respiratory problems in human beings but could also cause road accidents.

He directed the officers concerned to play their due role in controlling environmental pollution.

He informed that special campaigns were also run by the City Traffic Police (CTP) while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad was available on Helpline 1915 to help and facilitate the citizens, he added.

According to a spokesman, CTP on the directives of Additional Inspector General, Traffic Mirza Faran Baig would take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators particularly smoke-emitting vehicles.

He said under special operation against smoke-emitting vehicles, fines would be imposed and vehicles would also be impounded.

Action would also be taken against two stoke rickshaws and motorcycles, he added.

He informed that Incharge Traffic Murree Road Circle, Inspector Mirza Usman and his team issued 53 challan slips to emitting vehicles on Friday.