CTO Directs Wardens To Take Strict Action On Overloading, Wrong Parking

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

CTO directs wardens to take strict action on overloading, wrong parking

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the circle and sector incharges and traffic wardens to take strict action on overloading and wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the circle and sector incharges and traffic wardens to take strict action on overloading and wrong parking.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the traffic officers and wardens had been directed to take action in accordance with the law on overloading and wrong parking which create traffic problems on the city roads.

The transporters had been warned of strict action on the violation, he said adding, vehicles of the violators would be impounded besides imposing heavy fines.

He said the overloaded heavy vehicles not only put the drivers at risk but the passengers and other road users as well. He informed that the traffic police have been taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said, traffic wardens and field officers had also been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The Wardens directed to make all out efforts particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the motorists not to park vehicles in wrong way on the roads which causes inconvenience for other road users.

He said, CTP had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded.

