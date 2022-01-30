CTO directs wardens to take strict action on overloading, wrong parking

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz has directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against overloading and parking rules violators.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, all the circle and sector incharges had been directed to take action against overloaded vehicles and parking rules violators which contribute to fatal accidents and create traffic mess on city roads.

The transporters had been warned of strict action on the violation, he said adding, vehicles of the violators would be impounded besides imposing heavy fines.

He said the overloaded heavy vehicles not only put the drivers at risk but the passengers and other road users as well.

He informed that CTP have been taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

There was a strict check on intercity passenger vehicles involved in overloading, he said adding, the entry of heavy vehicles (goods transport) was banned in the city and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi from 7am to 11pm.