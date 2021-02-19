UrduPoint.com
CTO Distributes Awareness Pamphlets, Back View Mirrors Among Motorcyclists

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:42 PM

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal on Friday distributed awareness pamphlets and back view mirrors among motorcyclists under an ongoing awareness campaign launched by Education Wing of CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal on Friday distributed awareness pamphlets and back view mirrors among motorcyclists under an ongoing awareness campaign launched by Education Wing of CTP.

On the occasion, the CTO said that one glance can save a two wheelers life as most of the road accidents and deaths of the bikers reported due to non-usage of back view mirrors.

Side-view mirrors are an important road safety aid, he said, the CTP have taken a new initiative to make roads safer for two-wheeler riders.

He said, the CTP were making efforts to spread awareness about the rear view mirror which must be used by the two-wheeler riders, as these mirrors are the rear eye of the drivers during heavy flow of traffic on roads.

The CTP Education Wing officials have been directed to make the two-wheeler riders aware of the importance of rear view mirror, he informed.

Mazhar Iqbal directed the CTP education wing to accelerate the public awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

The CTO directed the officials concerned to ensure that the road users strictly observe traffic signs, signals, traffic rules and regulations on the city roads.

He said that maximum pamphlets should be distributed among the public, especially frequent road users, to spread awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He said that the education wing had been making efforts to spread road safety awareness among the public so that traveling could be made safe andeasy for all road users.

