CTO distributes gift among Christian traffic police officials on Easter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat Friday distributed gifts among Christian police officials on the eve of Easter and greeted them on their religious festival.

During a meeting with Christian police officials here at his office, he noted that Christian community has a key role to play in the development of the country and their services in the government institutions are highly valued.

Abbas Majeed directed the traffic authorities to keep the routes leading to the Churches clear for traffic under the traffic plan issued for Easter so that they can perform religious rites and Easter festivities without any inconvenience.