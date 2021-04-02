UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Distributes Gift Among Christian Traffic Police Officials On Easter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

CTO distributes gift among Christian traffic police officials on Easter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat Friday distributed gifts among Christian police officials on the eve of Easter and greeted them on their religious festival.

During a meeting with Christian police officials here at his office, he noted that Christian community has a key role to play in the development of the country and their services in the government institutions are highly valued.

Abbas Majeed directed the traffic authorities to keep the routes leading to the Churches clear for traffic under the traffic plan issued for Easter so that they can perform religious rites and Easter festivities without any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Christian Government

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

16 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

21 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

26 minutes ago

DC reviews sewerage situation in Kharota Syedan vi ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Reports Daily Record of 300,000 People Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Italy, US Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperation on Gl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.