CTO Fines 3074 People Over Tinted Glasses In Vehicles

Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTO) Peshawar challaned 3074 people in one month for using tinted glasses in vehicles, said Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat.

He said that CTO during the crackdowns removed black stickers from vehicle and instructed them to refrain from using tinted glasses in the future.

The Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed said that it is to be noted that awareness about traffic rules and prevention of corona virus was underway in the district adding that citizens should ensure implementation of corona SOPs in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

