CTO For Better Traffic Flow On Roads
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has issued instructions for improving traffic flow on roads in the scorching heat by eliminating the encroachments.
Presiding over a meeting held to remove all types of encroachments here, he said that every traffic sector should be ideal.
The CTO said that action should be taken by contacting concerned departments in this regard.
According to the mission of Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig and CPO Kaman Adil, efforts are being made for the best traffic flow on the roads.
The CTO requested the citizens to make their habit of following the traffic rules.
DSP Traffic Headquarters Khalid Aleem, other officers and sector in-charges were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt releases Rs 33.16 bln for various power sector schemes so far2 minutes ago
-
Cop arrested for taking bribe:12 minutes ago
-
Reduction in Passenger,goods vehicle fares in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt to take solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Azha32 minutes ago
-
11 temporary cattle markets to be set up in Rwp district to facilitate citizens1 hour ago
-
Sports festival at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to continue till June 121 hour ago
-
RDA organizes training session on E-Filing system2 hours ago
-
Ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 52 hours ago
-
Experts advise people to use pineapple to avoid heatstroke2 hours ago
-
District admin cracks down on illegal Tandoori Roti price increase in Abbottabad4 hours ago
-
142 students caught during cheating in exams12 hours ago
-
Transport fares reduced by 3% due to decrease in petroleum products: DC12 hours ago