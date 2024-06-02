Open Menu

CTO For Better Traffic Flow On Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

CTO for better traffic flow on roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has issued instructions for improving traffic flow on roads in the scorching heat by eliminating the encroachments.

Presiding over a meeting held to remove all types of encroachments here, he said that every traffic sector should be ideal.

The CTO said that action should be taken by contacting concerned departments in this regard.

According to the mission of Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig and CPO Kaman Adil, efforts are being made for the best traffic flow on the roads.

The CTO requested the citizens to make their habit of following the traffic rules.

DSP Traffic Headquarters Khalid Aleem, other officers and sector in-charges were present on this occasion.

