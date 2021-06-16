CTO for extra vigilance at Ammar Chowk, surrounding area

In a directive addressed to Traffic Wardens deployed at Ammar Chowk, the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has asked them to make all-out efforts to facilitate motorists and regulate traffic at Ammar Chowk particularly during the construction period of the project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :In a directive addressed to Traffic Wardens deployed at Ammar Chowk, the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has asked them to make all-out efforts to facilitate motorists and regulate traffic at Ammar Chowk particularly during the construction period of the project.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO had directed the circle Incharges concerned to deploy enhanced number of traffic wardens in two shifts particularly in the working area of the project to regulate traffic load efficiently.

He informed the CTP had also inspected the arrangements made at the road to ensure the flow of traffic.

He said, forklifters would also be available in the area to remove vehicles parked in no parking zones.

He explained that although a traffic plan had been devised for the period of construction work at the chowk, cooperation of the citizens was necessary to avoid traffic mishaps particularly on old Airport Road, Aamar chowk and surrounding areas.

The CTO said that under the traffic plan enhanced number of traffic wardens were performing duties in the sector and the project site.

He said all necessary arrangements regarding the regular flow of traffic were being made aimed at facilitating mainly motorists.