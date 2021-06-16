UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO For Extra Vigilance At Ammar Chowk, Surrounding Area

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:53 PM

CTO for extra vigilance at Ammar Chowk, surrounding area

In a directive addressed to Traffic Wardens deployed at Ammar Chowk, the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has asked them to make all-out efforts to facilitate motorists and regulate traffic at Ammar Chowk particularly during the construction period of the project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :In a directive addressed to Traffic Wardens deployed at Ammar Chowk, the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has asked them to make all-out efforts to facilitate motorists and regulate traffic at Ammar Chowk particularly during the construction period of the project.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTO had directed the circle Incharges concerned to deploy enhanced number of traffic wardens in two shifts particularly in the working area of the project to regulate traffic load efficiently.

He informed the CTP had also inspected the arrangements made at the road to ensure the flow of traffic.

He said, forklifters would also be available in the area to remove vehicles parked in no parking zones.

He explained that although a traffic plan had been devised for the period of construction work at the chowk, cooperation of the citizens was necessary to avoid traffic mishaps particularly on old Airport Road, Aamar chowk and surrounding areas.

The CTO said that under the traffic plan enhanced number of traffic wardens were performing duties in the sector and the project site.

He said all necessary arrangements regarding the regular flow of traffic were being made aimed at facilitating mainly motorists.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle SITE All Airport

Recent Stories

Putin arrives in Geneva for Biden summit

1 minute ago

Size matters at Putin-Biden summit venue

1 minute ago

Nuclear reactor problem a new headache for designe ..

1 minute ago

Prison department introduces reforms to make inmat ..

1 minute ago

Annual Public Q&A With Putin In Works, Dates to Be ..

4 minutes ago

EU Regulator Continues Review of Sputnik V, Regist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.