CTO for increasing effective patrolling

Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer(CTO), Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, ordered sector in charges to enhance patrolling for smooth flow of traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer(CTO), Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, ordered sector in charges to enhance patrolling for smooth flow of traffic.

He said this while issuing instructions to the traffic staff here on Monday.

He stated that they should be present at their duty points during duty hours and never leave these unattended. .

He stated that Sector in-charges should patrol in their respective sectors more efficiently and ensure action against smoky vehicles, motorcyclists without helmets and vehicles without side view mirrors.

Tractor trailers without front and back lights and without signals are the biggest cause of accident, The CTO said adding that Sector in-charges should especially initiate the action against drivers of the tractor trolleys effectively. Ensure traffic flow in all cases and treat citizens with courtesy, he maintained.