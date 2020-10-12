UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO For Increasing Effective Patrolling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:38 PM

CTO for increasing effective patrolling

Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer(CTO), Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, ordered sector in charges to enhance patrolling for smooth flow of traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer(CTO), Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, ordered sector in charges to enhance patrolling for smooth flow of traffic.

He said this while issuing instructions to the traffic staff here on Monday.

He stated that they should be present at their duty points during duty hours and never leave these unattended. .

He stated that Sector in-charges should patrol in their respective sectors more efficiently and ensure action against smoky vehicles, motorcyclists without helmets and vehicles without side view mirrors.

Tractor trailers without front and back lights and without signals are the biggest cause of accident, The CTO said adding that Sector in-charges should especially initiate the action against drivers of the tractor trolleys effectively. Ensure traffic flow in all cases and treat citizens with courtesy, he maintained.

Related Topics

Accident Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

1 minute ago

Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion pro ..

11 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

20 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

26 minutes ago

DC lays stress on adopting anti-corona measures

2 minutes ago

Action against 3 marriage halls over SOPs violatio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.