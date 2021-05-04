UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO For Indiscriminate Operation Against Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

CTO for indiscriminate operation against encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Tuesday directed indiscriminate operations against the encroachment mafia in the city for further improvements in the traffic system.

During his visit to GT road here to review the traffic system and operations against the encroachment mafia, he said strict action should be taken against the encroachment mafia so that the citizens do not face any difficulties.

City Traffic Police Peshawar DSP Traffic Zakaullah and other traffic officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The CTO reviewed the improvement in smooth flow of traffic and the improvements made by the City Traffic Police Peshawar in the wake of operations against the encroachment.

He urged the business community to cooperate with City Traffic Police Peshawar to ensure the beauty of the city.

He said that City Traffic Police Peshawar authorities should keep a check after conducting operation against encroachment mafia.

He said that parking of vehicles in no parking zones was unbearable as it affected the traffic system.

The CTO directed the staff of the city traffic police to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus to stop its spread. He directed the traffic authorities to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in public transport and no leniency should be shown to anyone in this regard.

He said that social distance should be ensured in public transport and legal action should be taken against those who do not wear masks.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Visit Vehicles Road Traffic All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

11 minutes ago

IPL 2021 postponed

22 minutes ago

Roma coach Fonseca to leave at end of season

1 minute ago

Four shops sealed over violation of Covid-19 SOPs

1 minute ago

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks sinc ..

1 minute ago

'There is no end' for Afrobeat legend Tony Allen

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.