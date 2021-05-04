CTO for indiscriminate operation against encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Tuesday directed indiscriminate operations against the encroachment mafia in the city for further improvements in the traffic system.

During his visit to GT road here to review the traffic system and operations against the encroachment mafia, he said strict action should be taken against the encroachment mafia so that the citizens do not face any difficulties.

City Traffic Police Peshawar DSP Traffic Zakaullah and other traffic officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The CTO reviewed the improvement in smooth flow of traffic and the improvements made by the City Traffic Police Peshawar in the wake of operations against the encroachment.

He urged the business community to cooperate with City Traffic Police Peshawar to ensure the beauty of the city.

He said that City Traffic Police Peshawar authorities should keep a check after conducting operation against encroachment mafia.

He said that parking of vehicles in no parking zones was unbearable as it affected the traffic system.

The CTO directed the staff of the city traffic police to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus to stop its spread. He directed the traffic authorities to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in public transport and no leniency should be shown to anyone in this regard.

He said that social distance should be ensured in public transport and legal action should be taken against those who do not wear masks.